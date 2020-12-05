OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Plan Commission will hold a pair of public hearings on Wednesday including a possible tax incremental district for Olympia Fields and a rezoning for almost 31 acres for a 51-unit subdivision.
The commission will also take up a resolution to allow the staff to work on a city ordinance regarding chickens to be kept in people’s yards.
The Oconomowoc Common Council approved a redevelopment plan from Olympia Fields developer Wangard Partners on Tuesday that laid out a general road map of what the development would look like as well as how it would be financed.
Part of that financing would come from a TID to help stop the spread of blight in the Olympia Fields area. According to city documents, 88% of the 65.7 acres is blighted — setting the total current value of the property at $14.3 million.
Wangard has guaranteed $64.5 million of new increment investment and with the remnant lands from the acquired parcel by the city being estimated to attract $13 million, the total new increment investment would be $77.5 million.
The estimated tax incremental financing investment would amount to approximately $18.7 million, according to city documents.
As part of the public hearing and the accompanying resolution, the Plan Commission will decide whether or not to recommend a project plan that would lay out specifics of what the TID would include — such as its boundary, public works improvements and incentives related to the project.
In addition, the TID includes allocated funds to purchase 11.8 acres of land — necessary for the gateway to the development infrastructure — through eminent domain. The land is owned by the estate of Edmund Baysari who died in 2018 without a will. Both the city and Wangard Partners have attempted to reach the estate, but have not received responses over multiple attempts to reach the estate.
The Wednesday public hearing will be the only one on the TID project plan.
As part of the project, approximately 35.25 acres will be developed for commercial purposes which includes a medical office building, newly created commercial out lots and structures, and rehabilitated existing commercial real estate.
The resolution at the Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday will be to recommend to the council for approval. If passed, the council will vote on the plan in January. If it passes there, the final vote needed to create the district will be cast by the Joint Review Board sometime in middle to late January, City Administrator Matt Trebatoski said.
Morgan Station subdivision
The Plan Commission will also discuss a resolution to change the zoning for almost 31 acres on the southwest side of the city in the 9000 block of Valley Road.
The proposed subdivision called Morgan Station would have 47 units, of which 43 would be single-family homes and four duplexes.
Morgan Station is currently zoned as urban reserve and is looking to have its zoning changed to suburban residential.
Developer Cory O’Donnell, owner of Gremar LLC, said the houses will be very similar in look to those in Silver Lake Trails — the subdivision across the street from Paganica Golf Course.
O’Donnell said Morgan Station is not an extension of the Hickory Wood subdivision it will be adjacent to, but will be similar in density.
“That zoning allows up to three units per acre and our proposal is coming in at 1.6 units per acre,” O’Donnell said. “We understand the rural character of that part of town.”
O’Donnell said the subdivision will have over 40% of the property dedicated as open space with a possible nature path running through some of the common area in the neighborhood.
O’Donnell said he hopes to have plat approvals in early winter with work being done on the site in summer of 2021 and build out of the houses in fall 2021.