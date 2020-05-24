WAUKESHA — The Plan Commission will have a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they will have a public hearing and possibly take action on creating a proposed tax incremental financing district for the River Valley Development.
The mixed-use district is located at the southeast corner of Saylesville Road and Les Paul Parkway.
The Finance Committee and Common Council approved a term sheet between the developer and the city in January. The developer is requesting a $6.3 million TID contribution from the city to finance the project.
The developer is asking for a TID because of the extensive infrastructure and utility costs in the project.
The TID would include high-density residential and commercial developments.
The multi-family portion of the development would begin in the fall and be completed by December 2022.
The residential portion will have two or more three-story buildings with about 170 units.
Also presented in a public hearing during the commission’s meeting is a newly-proposed Kwik Trip building.
Kwik Trip is looking to construct a new building at their current location on the corner of Les Paul Parkway and South West Avenue.
According to city documents, the owners wish to expand after purchasing property on the south of the current location.
Three entrances to the location will be on South West Avenue.
O&L
The Ordinance & Licensing Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to review a possible amendment to the sidewalk cafe ordinance to allow wine bars to have sidewalk cafes and other changes.
The city has received requests from downtown wine bars to be able to have tables and chairs for customers in front of their businesses.
Currently, sidewalk cafes are limited only to establishments that have at least 30% of their revenue from the sale of food.