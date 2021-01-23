WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Plan Commission will meet Wednesday and review two large projects the city has been anticipating — the Waukesha Water Utility booster bump station at 2010 East Broadway and apartments that are part of the Village at Fox River.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. All meetings are virtual and can be viewed online at waukesha. legistar.com/Caldendar. aspx.
The booster pump station is part of the Great Lakes Water Project, which will bring Lake Michigan water to Waukesha residents. The Water Utility has been working closely with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department in developing a plan to use land south of the future park for construction of the new booster station. The booster station will be 9.84 acres, leaving up to 45 acres available for future park use to the north.
The booster pump station also includes reservoirs and a new water tower.
Also to be reviewed are apartments that are part of the Village at Fox River. The proposed mixed-use development includes a 174-unit apartment building, a convenience store/gas station and a future commercial/ office space.
The applicant is returning from a previous Plan Commission meeting, where the site and landscaping plans were approved but the architectural plans were directed to be revised.
New developments have also been proposed for review — including an applicant applying for a conditional use permit for a dog training business to be operated outside their home at 143 Wilson Avenue. Another applicant is applying for a conditional use permit with a site plan to allow for residential units at 351 W. Main Street, above The Craft Lounge.
The residential units would include six one-bedroom units and one efficiency apartment on the second floor. The one-bedroom apartments average about 500 square feet.
Several new windows will be provided in former window openings and a new doorway is proposed at the southwest corner of the building where there is currently a window opening. The developer is exploring options for vehicle parking for the units in the downtown area.