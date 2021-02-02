WEST BEND — The Plan Commission is voting on a CSM (certified survey map) and site plan for the construction of nine storage buildings along University Drive.
The commission is meeting today at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 1115 S. Main St.
Prior to voting on the CSM and site plan, the commission will hold a public hearing for a conditional use permit to allow for filling and grading of non-shoreland wetlands at the northwest corner of the development. The area will be used for a driveway to access a cold storage development, according to meeting documents.
The developer obtained prior approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to fill 260 square feet of wetland.
A certified survey map was submitted for a proposed cold storage building development on the east side of South University Drive, about 1,600 feet north of Decorah Road. Under the proposal, two existing parcels would be combined into one for a total area of 6.55 acres.
A site plan was also submitted for nine self-storage buildings on the east side of South University Drive consisting of four self-storage buildings, two boat and RV storage buildings and three temperature-controlled self-storage buildings.
Buildings will have 30- to 50-foot-wide drive aisles between them so vehicles can parallel-park next to a unit and still allow traffic to pass.
The site will have a single access point along South University Drive.
Site grades are designed to drain to the east. Water is then redirected south to a storm water pond on the southeast corner of the site.
The site plan also includes a proposed 12-square-foot ground sign along South University Avenue and another 27-foot-tall ground sign along the U.S. 45 right of way measuring 288 square feet. Staff asked that the height of the second sign be reduced to 22 feet to align with the city’s code, but did grant an exception to the sign exceeding 100 square feet.
Jim Emmer of Emmer Real Estate is the applicant for the conditional use permit, CSM and site plan. Jonathon Worden of Quam Engineering is the agent.
Cedar Community homes
Cedar Community has also submitted a site plan to make architectural building elevation changes to create two-family homes for independent senior living. The buildings are located at the northern portion of the property at 114 Cedar Ridge Drive.
Commissioners approved a site plan for the development in 2019 and Cedar Community has since submitted a revised architectural building elevations and a site plan. The current proposal includes minor field changes and a change to siding material.
The site plan grading plan was modified to accommodate new building footprints.
Since the architectural building elevations were revised and there were significant changes in appearance, the Plan Commission is required to review the new proposal.