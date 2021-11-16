Plan paves the way for development in Mequon’s northeast corridor

MEQUON — A sweeping design plan for Mequon’s largely pristine northeast corridor has been finalized after more than more than a decade of intensive study and deliberations.
The Ulao Creek Neighborhood plan lays out everything from commercial uses to streetlight standards for the area between Highland and Pioneer roads and Interstate 43 and the Ulao Creek. At the heart of the blueprint is Port Washington Road development and how it will be set apart from commercial uses south of Highland Road.
Also central to discussions was residential lot size and what is appropriate for the surrounding neighborhoods and environmental factors. After hearing from several residents, including a former mayor, the council agreed to a little less density in one of the district’s residential clusters.
The complete plan, including new zoning districts, a zoning and land use plan map amendment, and outdoor storage regulations, was unanimously approved by the council last Tuesday.
The document, formerly known as the East Growth Corridor, takes into account at least two premises: that Port Washington Road between Pioneer and Highland roads will not be widened to four lanes and that the neighborhood can be served by public water, but not public sewer due to significant infrastructure costs that currently hover at about $20 million.
The future I-43 interchange at Highland Road is expected to reduce the number of vehicles that now use Port Washington Road to access Highland Road from the current north or south interchanges.
The Ulao Creek Neighborhood also establishes a network of paths throughout the neighborhood.
“The rezoning of the Ulao Creek Neighborhood is essential to preserving the city’s long-term vision for the rural north and west sides of Mequon,” Mequon Mayor John Wirth said. “There will always be pressure for over-development. However, it is easier to hold firm with realistic standards. This rezoning will also help ensure that major development and redevelopment proposals are focused on the existing commercial areas south of Highland Road.”
Zoning districts
A Planning Commission subcommittee formed 2 1/2 years ago has met 18 times to discuss the area, employing surveys, visioning studies, utilities reports and substantial impact from residents and property owners, Wirth said.
“There has also been a consensus that this part of Port Washington Road should be significantly different than the areas south,” he said.
The four zoning districts that comprise the Ulao Creek Neighborhood are: Neighborhood commercial: Located at the corridor gateways of Port Washington and Highland roads and Port Washington and Pioneer roads. It will serve existing neighborhoods and new homes by providing targeted low-intensity commercial uses within multi-tenant buildings, no outdoor storage, limited retail and smaller scale structures.
Mixed use commercial: Allows for single-family residential cluster development and a mix of public and commercial uses that do not compete with existing and desired land uses south of Highland Road. Allowed uses are recreational facilities and specialty trade companies that include office, showroom and distribution. Large scale operations and offices are prohibited.
Senior housing: Slated for the east side of Port Washington Road, south of Bonniwell Road; medical offices and public uses are also allowed.
Residential cluster: These developments are “highly encouraged” on the west side of Port Washington Road toward Oriole Lane. The zoning allows for lot sizes between 3/4 of an acre and 2.5 acre density, depending on location within the Ulao Creek district.
Density concerns
There was some concern for the amount of density allowed in a neighborhood cluster southwest of Bonniwell Road and Oriole Lane. Former Mayor Dan Abendroth and his wife, Bridget King, said during a public hearing last week that the land should be zoned for 5acre minimum lots.
Abendroth said that the area is surrounded by forest, wetlands and open spaces and that a large portion is the Ulao Creek floodplain.
Alderman Brian Parrish said he thought 5 acres was “a little harsh” and that there are a plethora of technical standards guiding development there.
“No one is building in wetland areas,” he said.
Several other people spoke at the hearing, some concerned that their large properties, used for both residential and business, would be affected. They were assured that they would not be. Sonja Leonard spoke on behalf of her parents, Al and Rita Hospel, who own several properties on Port Washington Road, including the parcel on the southwest corner with Pioneer Road.
Leonard said her parents support the plan, adding that they didn’t get everything they wanted from a development standpoint, but felt all factors were carefully weighed.
The Hospels’ gateway parcel is now available for sale and listed with Founders3.
The overall design plan is intended to accomplish several goals, Wirth said. That includes avoiding retail and office sprawl; keeping the land west of Port Washington Road residential, except for the gateway intersections north and south; using the limited business zoning to fill niches not provided in other parts of the city; and ensuring compatibility with nearby residential use.
A blueprint for controlled growth
An Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s primary and specialty clinic already occupies one of the neighborhood commercial parcels at the gateway intersection of Port Washington and Highland roads.
Architecture and streetscape standards, as well as connectivity via a network of open space features and walking-biking paths, are intended to bring continuity throughout the corridor. Each development is required to provide street trees, landscaping and consistent light fixtures within the 20 feet adjacent to Port Washington Road.
Properties along the west side of the thoroughfare will be required to install an 8foot-wide multi-use asphalt path within the same area. This path will be installed by developers as each parcel is developed. One has already been built at the Ascension clinic. It is expected to take several years, however, to achieve full connectivity throughout the corridor.
Parrish, who sits on the corridor planning subcommittee, said the unanimous vote establishes a blueprint for controlled growth over the coming decades that will meet the expectations of all stakeholders, and most importantly, nearby residences.
“The return on investment to the city of Mequon and nearby homeowners will be huge, as no municipal incentives are being offered, public water gradually comes in protecting the aquifer, land values and tax revenue will increase,” Parrish said. “And best of all, the unique character of the Ulao Creek neighborhood will be preserved.”
An Ad Hoc Port Washington Road Design Standards Committee formed by Wirth will now work on architectural design guidelines for the newly created district and Port Washington Road south of Highland Road. Recommendations are expected by the end of this year for Plan Commission and Common Council consideration in 2022.