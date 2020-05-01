HARTFORD — Just a handful of small businesses and no city buildings have reopened in Hartford after city officials on Monday released details of a plan to reopen city buildings and services and some private businesses. The Common Council on April 21 requested the plan be ready no later than this past Monday, April 27. All the closings and shutdowns have been caused by the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus. The plan as proposed now calls for phased-in reopening of city buildings including City Hall, the Jack Russell Memorial Library and the Parks and Recreation building. “No city buildings are open as of yet. The Library Board will be discussing at a future meeting the portion of the plan which talks of a minimum opening of the doors of the library starting May 11,” said City Administrator Steve Volkert. “The Rec Center will remain closed until their authorizing state agencies approve. City Hall’s second floor will be opening the morning of May 11.”
Meanwhile, local businesses are struggling while being forced to stay closed. Just a few have reopened after it was learned the Police and Sheriff’s departments would not “overtly enforce” some of the restrictions placed by Gov. Tony Evers. Some local restaurants are able to do some curbside and carryout, but many others are not offered such alternative options.
“The economic impact on the city is devastating,” Volkert said. “The city recommends to businesses that choose to go against the state issued Safer at Home Order and open that they follow the directions of public health officials on the safest methods to reopen for business,” he said in the plan.
According to the plan, reopening the Jack Russell Memorial Library will go as follows:
■ Effective April 24 the library started curbside pickup via appointment only.
■ As of May 11 the library plans to transition to a similar (limited capacity) plan which it had in place during early March that will allow 50 people in the building. Patrons will be spaced apart to maintain social distancing and must wear masks per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directions.
The second floor of City Hall will be reopened on May 11. Plexiglass service window guards will remain in place and permanent glass enclosures will be installed in May in areas where they had not previously been installed. Residents will be asked to continue social distancing.
The plan for reopening the city’s Recreation Center will be done in phases which will be advanced according to meeting CDC guidelines for public safety and COVID-19.
Phase I is planned to take place between now and May 17, but this date could be extended if the county’s phase 1 conditions are not met. Phase II is planned for between May 18 –29, but if phase I is still in place the May 18 start could be delayed. Phase III is planned for June 1 or later, depending on whether phase II is extended. Phase III would include some, but not all, activities identified in the Summer 2020 Activity Guide and scheduled for the Recreation Center.