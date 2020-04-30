MEQUON — The Mequon Planning Commission approved a conditional use grant for an animal kennel at 10968 N. Port Washington Road Tuesday. The item was tabled at last month’s meeting after a public hearing suggested conflicts with a neighboring massage business.
GNK Enterprises, LLC, on behalf of Pet Supplies Plus, was granted conditional approval to allow its animal kennel to operate a grooming and boarding facility for cats and dogs in The Pavilions. However, neighboring business Massage Envy, 10960 N. Port Washington Road, asked commissioners last month to vote against the plans due to what employees said would be a disruption to business.
However, on Tuesday, representatives from Massage Envy did not respond to new recommendations for reducing potential noise issues. According to the cover memo, revised pans show sound-deadening measures along the shared wall between Pet Supplies Plus and Massage Envy. The revised plans show the construction of an additional furring wall constructed with metal studs with one layer of gypsum board on each side.
“The furring wall will be filled with sound attenuation batt insulation adjacent to the already existing wall to provide more sound deadening,” the cover memo reads. “The applicant indicated that the proposed demising wall has a Sound Transmission Class rating of +/- 60 which is equivalent to soundproofing for a home theatre. According to staff’s research, a STC rating of 60 is considered excellent soundproofing.”
Commissioner Becky Schaefer opposed the request last month and did not change her opinion Tuesday. Commissioner Rick Lemke also opposed.
Commissioner John Stoker continued to support the request, however, he urged the Planning Commission to be careful in the future for delving into what he said is an issue between the landlord and two tenants.
Due to technical issues during the virtual meeting, Commissioner James Schaefer was unable to vote, leaving the vote to an alternate. The item was approved 6-2.