OCONOMOWOC — After 10 months since the Common Council heard a comprehensive update from Wangard Partners on its ideas for the former Olympia Resort and Conference Center land, plans will be brought to the Committee of the Whole meeting next week to be presented to staff and the council.
The committee first heard of Wangard Partners’ plans in January, where a vision and potential roadblocks were laid out for the property.
Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus said he has been working on the project with Wangard Partners since he took office in April.
“We’ve worked with our staff with the developer in order to present the options for the council to analyze and vote on if it’s in the best interest of the community to go forward with this development,” Magnus said.
He said he believes bringing the project to the committee gives the council a good opportunity to take a look at an area of the city that has been blighted for years.
“It was the first opportunity in probably 30 years where there is an opportunity to do a quality development in that area,” he said.
From the day he took office Magnus has been looking into the development and working with Wangard Partners to make sure the plan was right for Oconomowoc, he said.
“I didn’t want to drop the ball on investigating that option for the community,” he said. “I made it a high priority to investigate it based on its merits for the residents and the taxpayer.”
District 3 Alderman Andy Rogers said while the area needs a facelift, the Olympia property plays a large part in keeping Oconomowoc what it is today.
“I believe the current council and staff, with a collaborative effort of a developer and the city, can turn that into a really nice gateway and a great addition to our community that can help with tax revenue,” Rogers said. “And more importantly, trying to maintain the small town feel, but keep up with the demand and the want of people moving here.”
Rogers said he hopes the Olympia property can become something akin to The Corners in the Town of Brookfield, with people being able to eat, sleep, work and play in one spot.
However, Rogers said even though there is a great opportunity at the former resort property, he doesn’t want to hand out “yes” votes just to put something there.
“Something isn’t better than nothing because that is not the best expectation we have,” Rogers said. “It’s more so something is important, but we have to make sure it’s good quality, that it fits the need of people currently and what they’re looking for currently, as well as maintains an appearance of what we’re trying to accomplish and that’s having a nicer, higher-end looking city.”
Magnus said he is excited to bring the project to the council.
“It’s been a fun process working to get to this point,” he said. “It’s my job as mayor to bring quality, smart development opportunities to the community and for the council to do their due diligence to see if it’s right for our community.”
If everything goes smoothly in the process during the coming months, Magnus said development on the property could begin in 2021.
The committee meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.