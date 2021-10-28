Plans for Waukesha residential riverfront development approved

WAUKESHA — Plans for the three-building, 192-212 unit residential riverfront apartment development in downtown Waukesha along the Fox River were approved unanimously by the Plan Commission Wednesday night.
The development will be located at a currently undeveloped site, next to Waukesha State Bank, bounded by East St. Paul Avenue to the north, the Fox River to the South and Barstow Street to the east.
The plans were previously proposed to the Plan Commission in June, and since, saw minor changes when they were brought before the commission on Wednesday. The greatest change was with the two buildings closest to East St. Paul Avenue — the west building was brought down one story and in turn the east building was expanded on both ends to keep the proposed number of units the same.
The development will include enclosed parking with additional public parking spaces at an outdoor lot.
According to city documents, the mix is currently 60% one-bedroom units and 40% two-bedroom units. Rent is estimated to cost between $1,200 and $2,200 per month.
General Capital and Joseph Property Development aim to begin construction this spring in two phases.
Phase one will begin the 66-unit river building with a mix of one- and two-bedroom townhouses. Phase two, expected to begin in 2023, will be the two 63-unit buildings along E. St. Paul Avenue with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, no townhouses.
Also proposed are retail spaces as well as a park and combined performance stage area along the river.
As part of the redevelopment, Brehm Street and Bank Street will be rebuilt to current downtown district standards, a proposal which will be brought before the Plan Commission in the future.
At the Wednesday night meeting, no residents provided public comment regarding the development.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said he’s excited for the project and hopes that it can begin construction as quickly as possible.
Tallgrass Villas
The commission also reviewed a residential proposal dubbed Tallgrass Villas. The duplex development proposal is near the UW Milwaukee-Waukesha campus along land on the south side of Northview Road next to Tallgrass Circle.
The development would include 24 duplex buildings with a total of 48 units on 16 acres of land.
Doug Koehler, Waukesha’s principal planner, said there would be buffer plantings around the development site.
Alderman Rick Lemke provided public comment, saying his house is one of the homes most impacted by the development. Lemke said he’s waited for a development proposal at the site for over 20 years, and was happy with this one. He asked staff to consider water drainage at the site, as well as plantings around the development.
Overall, Lemke said he believes the development is good for the city and said it’s the best proposal for the site that he’s seen.
No action was taken Wednesday night, as the item was on the agenda as a conceptual review. Plans will likely be brought before the commission for final approval in the near future.