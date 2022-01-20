RICHFIELD — Richfield is looking at several business changes, as the Plan Commission last week approved two business plans of operation.
The first was for TBE Equipment. The company carries various lawn equipment brands, selling and servicing trailers, lawn mowers and power yard equipment. The company is planning to establish a location at 2903 Highway 167, south of the Kwik Trip in Richfield.
“TBE is currently located in Waterford, and they are looking at expanding with a second location in Richfield,” Administrative Services Coordinator Katherine Gehl said.
Gehl said the Plan Commission approved the plan of operation as presented. According to that plan, TBE Equipment will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
They are expecting to have four full-time employees and two part-time employees.
According to a staff report on the business plan in the Plan Commission packet, the proposal was largely consistent with the property’s zoning.
The second plan of operation approved in Richfield was for Continental Surveying Services to open at a new location, at 3070 Helsan Drive. The business is already located in Richfield, on State Highway 175.
A staff report on the item stated the business will operate Monday through Friday with five employees. The company provides residential, commercial, construction and FEMA-required surveying, as well as connected legal documents.
The Plan Commission also had a site plan on the agenda for Four Season Power Sports; the retail and service business has plans to construct a new building on Morgan Drive, south of Hubertus Road, but the commission took no action on the item.
Gehl said there were concerns discussed about stormwater management plans for the site, which the commission wanted addressed before the item was acted on.
“The discussion was tabled until the next meeting,” Gehl said. She noted that meeting is set for Feb. 3.
The site plan to be considered then includes a 6,000-square-foot building on a roughly 2-acre property. As planned, it would include a show room, offices, service counter and shop area for Four Season Powersports. The company sells and services snowmobiles, ATVs and UTVs, water crafts, motorcycles and dirt bikes.
Four Season Powersports is currently in the strip mall on Highway 167 at Wolf Road.