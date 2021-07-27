Podcast Town joins Brookfield chamber

BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 19, for Elzie Flenard, owner of Podcast Town.
Flenard’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for March of 2020 and was canceled due to COVID-19.
Podcast Town is a full-service, podcast agency dedicated to helping their partners grow their podcast show, grow their audience and make podcasting easier.
They help subject matter experts broadcast their message to attract quality clients and increase their revenue.
Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are: Judi Murphy/owner of Murphy Associates; Carol White/president and CEO of The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; Elzie Flenard/owner of Podcast Town; Suzanne Singh/podcast producer at Podcast Town; Melisa Maroo/investor relations manager at The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; and Pat Miller/owner of The Idea Collective.
Podcast Town is located in Wauwatosa. For more information, visit www.podcasttown.net.