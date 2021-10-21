Inflation has continued to rise in the last year, and new polling shows the majority of Americans blame Democratic policies for the growing problem.
A Morning Consult/POLITICO poll released Wednesday found that 62% of Americans blame Democratic policies, putting even more pressure on President Joe Biden to address the issue heading into the 2022 midterm election cycle.
Even 41% of Democratic voters report that Biden‘s policies are the cause of inflation.
Inflation means higher prices on all kinds of goods and services for Americans, from electricity to gasoline to food and rent.
Federal economic data has shown inflation steadily rising, with much of that rise taking place during Biden‘s term.
The rising costs of goods have become a thorn in the side of many Democrats, though the Biden administration has said the inflation will be “transitory.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, DW. V., has cited concerns over inflation as a key reason for his refusal to support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill pushed by the White House.