FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)