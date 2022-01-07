The majority of Americans support Congressional efforts to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for large businesses ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court hearing on that very issue, according to a new poll.
Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that 51.1% of surveyed voters support a bill in Congress to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates for large businesses. The poll reports that 40.6% of voters do not support the bill while 8.3% of voters are unsure.
The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan measure in December to block Biden’s mandate, which requires employers with at least 100 workers to ensure they are vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Businesses that do not comply face hefty fines. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would enforce the mandate.
Notably, 62.9% of surveyed Independent voters with an opinion on the question said they support the bill to block the mandates as well.
Surveys were conducted Dec. 17 through Dec. 21 of more than 1,000 likely 2022 voters.
The poll comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on a legal challenge to two of Biden’s vaccine mandates. Those arguments are scheduled to begin today.
Critics argue the vaccine mandates set a dangerous precedent.
The Biden administration has defended its mandates, arguing the danger of the virus warrants the federal government’s intervention.