FILE - This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine on April 3, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. The polluted leftovers of Florida's phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination triggered by Hurricane Ian, said environmental groups Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP, File)