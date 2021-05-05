HARTFORD — While Ponderosa Steakhouse’s initial closing date was expected to be near the end of this month, that date has now been pushed back.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, they are actually looking for some summer help at this time as their final closing date has now been moved to September.
The corporate office for the Ponderosa Steakhouse location has previously declined to confirm whether the location would be closing.
They also did not comment on the building being for sale.
After being on the market for several months, the property at 1285 E. Sumner St. is still listed for sale online by Coldwell Banker Reality.
The sale price for the 7,224-square-foot parcel of land has been listed at $1.1 million.
It was listed 214 days ago.