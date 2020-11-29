MUSKEGO — Pop’s Marketplace, S70-W16050 Janesville Road, Muskego, first opened over the summer to help local vendors sell items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then the business has grown. It now has about 900 different items and 120 local vendors. The marketplace is preparing for the holiday season and has new Christmas items, including trees, garlands and wreaths from Sanfelippo’s Christmas Trees in New Berlin.
Owner Mark Knudsen said the business will host chalets, or German-style wooden huts, throughout December, similar to a Christmas market. Vendors will be able to directly sell their items from the chalets.