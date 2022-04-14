WAUKESHA — Raised Grain Brewing Co. and the Waukesha County Parks Department announced their 2022 Pop-Up Beer Garden season will rotate through six popular park locations with a new stop at the Retzer Nature Center.
The tour kicks off Friday, May 27 and continues until Saturday, July 9.
“Raised Grain is looking forward to touring six county park locations this summer,” Nick Reistad of Raised Grain Brewing Co. said. “These beautiful spaces are great for enjoying the outdoors over a beer or hard seltzer with friends and family.”
Pop-Up Beer Garden locations will be open Fridays from 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 3-9 p.m. throughout the summer. A daily park entrance permit or annual park entrance sticker is required for all vehicles entering a fee-based park. Participants should be sure to pay within five days of their visit to avoid a violation ticket. Guests can purchase permits online at www.wauekshacounty.gov/parkentry.
In addition to seven of Raised Grain’s highly acclaimed beers being on tap, their Diamond Hard Seltzer will also be available for purchase.
A rotating lineup of Waukesha County-based food trucks, including Just Smokin’ BBQ and Tramper’s Oak Fired Pizza will also be in the parks.
Guests can expect to find yard games, music and fun family attractions. Some parks have swimming access and playgrounds and the Horwitz- DeRemer Planetarium at Retzer will have a variety of laser light shows each night of the final weekend.
“It’s great to have Raised Grain’s Pop-Up Beer Gardens returning for another season for the community in their favorite park locations,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow.
Pop-Up Beer Garden Schedule
May 27-29; Minooka: 1927 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha
June 3-4; Fox River: W264-S4500 River Rd., Waukesha
June 10-11; Menomonee: W220N7884 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls
June 24-25; Muskego: S83-W20370 Janesville Rd., Muskego
July 1-2; Mukwonago: S100W31900 County Hwy LO, Mukwonago
July 8-9; Retzer Nature Center: S14-W28167 Madison St., Town of Genesee
For more information, visit: raisedgrainbrewing.com/beer-garden.