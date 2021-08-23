Hathorne restaurant owner John Stephenson holds a sign for a pop-up restaurant which will cover the Hathorne sign when that restaurant is open, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Stephenson hosts temporary restaurants, known as pop-ups which he lets use his space, in an effort to help them weather the pandemic. Most recently, Hathorne hosts the pop-up St. Vito Focacciaria pizza company, which sign he holds, every Sunday night. (AP Photo/John Amis)