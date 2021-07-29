POPULAR & PERSEVERANT

WAUKESHA — Through the last year and a half, pizza has emerged as one of the most popular options for consumers looking for a meal with reliable results, even in uncertain times.
During the pandemic, few foods were able to compete with pizza’s literally bakedin advantage to delivery and carryout. But even as day-today life looks more normal, consumers can’t seem to get enough. According to data scientists at the firm Zenreach, pizza restaurants have seen an increase in foot traffic of 49% nationwide since the beginning of 2021.
At Sal’s Pizza in Waukesha, owner Salbador “Sal” Aguilera said business has increased since the pandemic began. Thin crust remains the most popular option. “I try to always do coupons for the customers,” Aguilera said, adding they tend to be 10-15% off. “You have to make sure the customer is happy first.”
Aguilera has family in the business with a brother running Noah’s Pizza in Pewaukee and a brother-in-law at Rosati’s in Brookfield. He said there are more call-ahead orders now as people are gathering in groups more often and need more pizzas to feed the party.
At Mauricio’s in Barton, in Washington County, Mary Waters said she and her husband and co-owner Rick Waters have been busy. “Every time that phone rings or the door opens we’re just thankful,” she said. “Our full menu is available for carryout.” The supremo pizza with pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and red and green peppers is a favorite as well as the specialties like spinach, chicken and artichoke pizza.
Both Waters and Aguilera said the success of the Milwaukee Bucks has offered a boost as well on game days, with locals having watch parties or even just grabbing an easy dinner for the game. “Game nights, we definitely saw a lift at our stores,” said Lou Malnati’s Public Relations Manager Natalie Levy. “Pizza and sports just go together.”
Marty’s Pizza Manager Maynard Carl said with a dine-in and catering heavy business the last year and a half had challenges. “We’re surviving, we’re doing everything we can to stay in business,” he said. “Delivery overall in this area has been a really big struggle.”
Carl said the last three months have “started to feel normal” however, and orders of single pizzas to-go have somewhat given way to dine-in groups ordering appetizers and drinks in addition to pizza. The restaurant reduced its menu to focus on what it already excels in as well. “We’re driven by our customers we’re driven by a good relationship with the people who come in here on a weekly basis,” Carl said. “I’m super thankful to the people who have supported us in the Lake Country area, they’re phenomenal.”
Wisconsin Restaurant Association Vice President Susan Quam said National Restaurant Association data puts pizza as the No. 3 bestseller in full-service restaurants and the No. 2 best seller in limited-service restaurants, bested only by sandwiches.
The ongoing popularity of a good pizza doesn’t look to be going anywhere soon. “Everyone loves pizza,” Levy said.