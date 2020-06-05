PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington State Bank announced Monday that it has processed more than 398 loans totaling $42 million under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help local small businesses.
According to the press release, the loans are used to support payroll and related costs, saving approximately 4,965 jobs, most of which were in Ozaukee County.
The average loan size was approximately $105,525 as of May 28.
The PPP, which was originally launched on April 3 to address economic challenges caused by the COVID19 pandemic, provides forgivable, government-guaranteed loans for the nation’s small businesses, which account for roughly 48% of the U.S. workforce.
“As relationship bankers and dedicated members of this community, we are doing everything we can to protect the vibrancy of our small businesses, which serve as the economic engines for our local economy,” said Joel Dykstra, senior vice president and chief credit officer. “I’m so proud of our staff, who have worked around the clock to process these loans and ensure that critical funds were able to get in the hands of those who needed it most.”
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration summary of loan approvals through May 16, lenders with less than $50 billion in assets accounted for nearly 65% of approved loans — totaling 4.3 million — and more than 62% of the approved dollar amount — estimated at $513 billion since launch of the PPP. Nationwide, community banks have received an average of nearly 200 loan applications through the program ranging in size.