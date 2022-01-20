Port Zedler Motel succumbs to demolition

MEQUON — Following some delays by We Energies, the city of Mequon was finally able to follow through with plans to remove the former Port Zedler Motel at 10036 N. Port Washington Road Monday.
The Mequon Common Council last July approved a contract with D& H Demolition to remove the building, saying it had become so damaged and dilapidated that it was dangerous.
City Attorney Brian Sajdak told the council last year that the motel owner still controls the property, but has failed to comply with city order to raze it. The property is currently for sale.
The city’s contract with D& H is not to exceed $78,452. The city’s cost will be recouped through a lien against the property and would be recovered after the sale of the property.