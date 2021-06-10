Port Zedler Motel to be razed

MEQUON — Saying the building has become so damaged and dilapidated that it is dangerous, the Mequon Common Council Tuesday approved a contract with a demolition company to raze the Port Zedler Motel.
According to city documents, an emergency medical call to the motel at 10036 N. Port Washington Road found it to be in poor shape. Attorney Brian Sadjak said the owner of the motel still controls the property, but has failed to comply with city orders to raze it. The property is currently for sale.
The contract with D&H Demolition, LLC of Milwaukee is not to exceed $78,452, plus the costs of electrical utility disconnection. Mayor John Wirth said the city’s cost would be recouped through a lien against the property and would be recovered after the sale of the property. Sadjak said D& H Demolition will have to do an environmental assessment of the site, but he expects it could come down as soon as July.