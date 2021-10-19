MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino again started to operate 24 hours a day, the first time it has been open all day since March 2020.
“This marks one more milestone in our journey back to fully re-opening,” said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO/General Manager Dominic Ortiz.
The casino will re-introduce table games to the floor Nov. 1. In September, live shows returned to
the Northern Lights Theater, with a full schedule of music and comedy acts scheduled through 2021. Visit paysbig.com/shows for schedules and tickets.