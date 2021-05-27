MILWAUKEE — Starting Tuesday, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will lift many of its COVID-19 protocols, which coincides with the city of Milwaukee lifting its health order and mask ordinance on the same day.
“As vaccinations continue being administered and infection rates fall in the area, we are following the lead of health experts and local leadership in lifting some of some of the COVID19 protocols we’ve had in place for almost a year,” said Sheryl Schnering, interim CEO/general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. “This is a positive step in getting back to pre-pandemic operation levels.”
Beginning Tuesday, the property will discontinue its mask requirement of guests who have been fully vaccinated, but unvaccinated guests are encouraged to continue to wear masks for the health and safety of themselves and others who may be unvaccinated around them. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino team members will continue to wear masks.
Guests will no longer have to submit to temperature screenings or COVID-related questions upon entering the building.
Despite lifting these protocols, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will continue as a smoke-free property, according to the announcement. Guests can use the designated outdoor smoking area near the Northern Lights Theater or near guest entrances.
The casino will also increase the number of operating slot machines from 50% to 100% starting June 1. Bingo, table games and other gaming amenities will remain closed at this point. Restaurants will remain carry-out only, with dining areas available for guests to eat within the casino.