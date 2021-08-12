MILWAUKEE — Live music and comedy are coming back to the Northern Lights Theater along with dine-in service at three restaurants inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
The first show in the theater will be Sept. 23, featuring the classic rock band Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik and Mindi Abair. That will be followed the next night with a performance by the legendary R& B group The Manhattans.
Other highlights after the re-opening weekend include:
■ Boney James, Sept. 29
■ Frankie Moreno, Sept. 30
■ Comedian Jim Breuer, Oct. 2
■ Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Oct. 5 and 6
■ Gin Blossoms, Oct. 30 Northern Lights Theater has a long history of bringing guests first-class entertainment in an intimate, 500-seat environment, providing guests a great view from every seat in the house.
For a complete list of scheduled shows and information on purchasing tickets, go to paysbig.com/shows. Tickets purchased for previously scheduled shows will be honored. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is also welcoming back guests for full dine-in service at three of its restaurants — Canal Street Café, RuYi, and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill — beginning Aug. 19:
■ Canal St. Café: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily
■ RuYi: 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. daily
■ Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. daily The Stone Creek Coffee location inside the hotel lobby remains open, along with Bar 360 and The Curve Bar on the casino floor.