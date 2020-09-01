TOWN OF GENESEE — Innovation is at the core of Generac Power Systems, which has increasingly transitioned from a traditional equipment manufacturer to an energy technology and solutions company. As a result, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld expects the company to grow from a $2.5 billion company in 2020 to twice that size in the next few years.
As more severe natural disasters strike areas of the United States, from wildfires in California to hurricanes in the South, people are increasingly buying generators. But an aging electrical grid system has also fueled sales. Even the pandemic with more people needing to work and educate their children at home, as well as the desire to vacation in an RV, have lead to more sales, Jagdfeld said.
Jagdfeld said the Town of Genesee-based Generac has been busier for a while, but the company is “exceptionally busy” in 2020.
It started last fall with the intentional power outages on the West Coast in an effort to prevent wildfires that left people in the darks for days. Then when the pandemic broke out in March, Jagdfeld said they thought business would slow down, saying their generators are often bought with discretionary funds. “What we found is that people were basically taking the approach, look, if I am going to work from home, school from home, shop from home ... you can’t do that without power,” he said. “A basic level of anxiety hit everywhere ... People don’t want to face a power outage with the backdrop of a pandemic.”
Weather and aging grids
After Hurricane Laura last week caused significant damage in the South, Jagdfeld reflected on how storms have been generally stronger the past few years.
He said climate change is real with water temperatures increasing as one indicator, which in turn leads to more dangerous storms.
Another significant reason people are buying generators, Jagdfeld said, was the aging utility grids in the United States.
“Everything we do today involves a source of power,” Jagdfeld said, explaining it’s “beyond an inconvenience” when power is unavailable.
With people not having a telephone landline anymore, if the power is out and a cellphone is dead then there is no way to dial out for an emergency.
People also want to move toward self-sufficiency and have a desire to reduce their carbon footprints, he said.
“I do think the grid is changing dramatically. I think what will happen over the next 10 years will be profound,” Jagdfeld said.
He explained that the traditional model has been for a big utility company like We Energies to have power produced in big coal plants that then is sent across wires ultimately to the user. Jagdfeld sees that changing to a more distributed, decentralized system.
Keeping up with demand
An increase in demand for a product also means having enough workers to make the product. At Generac, they are looking to fill about 400 to 500 positions across its five Wisconsin facilities. Some production has been moved to their factories in Oshkosh and Berlin, Wisconsin, which had some
slowdown in operations because they were producing larger generators that were more impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other manufacturing facilities are in Eagle, Whitewater and Jefferson. Manufacturing at Generac is running 24/7, 365 days a year. Jagdfeld said they thought it would be easy to find workers during the pandemic, which has not been the case, as most people who are applying for open positions do not have manufacturing experience and instead are coming from the hospitality world or another field.
The bright future
Some of the ways Generac has developed in recent years were unexpected, such as hiring software codiers. In September 2019, Generac announced the creation of its PWRcell, a fully-integrated solar energy storage system which offers exclusive technologies including expandable battery capacity and on-board power monitoring and management. PWRcell is equipped with Generac PWRview technology, a home energy monitoring system that tracks home energy use and provides powerful insights into the home’s electricity consumption. The company also offers the PWRview app, which allows data to be processed into useful information for homeowners. At Generac, they are also offering subscription services, such as monitoring and maintaining a customer’s equipment to make them a lifelong customer. “It’s an interesting transformation that is going on and I think we have been kind of quietly at it out here for a long time but it’s really coming together and I think that we have a really unique opportunity to continue the raise the profile of the company here in Waukesha, but all of southeastern Wisconsin and maybe here in the Midwest. It’s been fun. We have had a lot of success and I think we are going to continue to have a lot of success. We have a great team and a lot of energy from the people in this building.” Ultimately, Jagdfeld said Generac will look to stay fresh by innovating and looking for ways to continue to stay ahead of the trends.