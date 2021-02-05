MADISON — Many small businesses in Wisconsin could have to pay unexpected state taxes related to loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was thought to be tax-free, unless the Legislature and Governor’s Office intervene.
This comes after the U.S. Congress took action to avoid a similar situation at the federal level in December. At the state level, however, businesses could still see their finances impacted after receiving PPP loans; unless lawmakers step in to actually change the law, as Congress did.
The PPP is part of a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package passed by Congress last year. The program aims to motivate small businesses to retain their employees or, if they have laid them off, get them back to work. The primary incentive for companies to seek PPP loans is the offer of forgiveness if most of the money — originally 75% but later revised to 60% — is used for payroll. Businesses can borrow up to $10 million based on their payroll costs; the loans carry a 1% interest rate and deferred payments for six months. Owners can also use the money for rent, mortgage interest and insurance. If businesses cut jobs or employees’ pay, they’d have to repay some of the money.
“Congress never intended that these funds be taxed by the state,” said Certified Public Accountant Michael Silverman of CFO Solutions, describing the situation as a “cash grab” by the state government. Silverman said if the situation is not remedied, consequences for businesses and employees could be dire. “In the big picture, time is of the essence. We need to get this done.”
Patty Mayers, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, said technically the state would not be taxing PPP loans. “Current tax law says — if income is not taxable, it's not also deductible,” she said. “For the first time ever, in December 2020, federal law granted businesses the double benefit of allowing forgiven PPP loans to be excluded from income tax AND allowing a deduction for business expenses paid with the funds. Current Wisconsin law does not allow both benefits. Legislation must be passed and signed in Wisconsin in order to adopt the federal tax treatment at the state level... In short, this is not something our department decided to do. We are following the law.”
Some are seeking to change the law to allow an outcome more similar to the federal one. That includes the Wisconsin Tavern League, which with dozens of other Wisconsin-based associations penned a letter urging lawmakers to “quickly clarify the law, as Congress did, to reflect the intent of the CARES Act— that forgivable PPP loans were meant to be tax-free aid. Wisconsin small businesses should not be saddled with almost half a billion dollars of unplanned tax liability because of sloppy drafting and questionable legal interpretation at the federal level.”
Wisconsin Tavern League President Chris Marsicano said he and others were caught off guard by the prospect of being financially impacted by PPP loans. “We are going to get it fixed for our people,” he said. “We’re having the state pass some legislation to close that loophole so we can get our tax deduction for the wages paid. ... Other states have already made the fix.”
Two Waukesha County-based Assembly representatives, a Democrat and a Republican, voiced concern over the situation Thursday as well as intent to address it.
Rep. Robyn Vining, DWauwatosa, said she’s been watching the process closely. “I’m a small business owner, I get it,” she said, adding that she’s also introduced legislation to provide additional tax relief to Wisconsin small businesses that received aid from programs like the “We’re All In” grants, and hopes to see that passed.
Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, said he would be open to investigating that kind of aid further. “I would certainly take a close look at that,” he said. “It doesn’t sound unreasonable to me.” Allen said he hopes something is done to address the PPP loans and if the federal government waived taxes for it, “there’s no reason the state shouldn’t as well.”
