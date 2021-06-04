HARTFORD — Progress on Hartford’s up and coming Public Market continues at a rapid pace with the announcement this week of a fourth vendor that will be selling goods in the space located at 102 N. Main St.
Prairie Junction Farms of East Troy has officially been announced as a vendor.
“We met them months ago and fell in love with their products, and they actually motivated us to move forward with the Hartford Public Market,” wrote Ally and Steve Kenitz on the Facebook page for the market. The husband-wife duo are the masterminds behind the creation of the Hartford Public Market.
Prairie Junction Farms will offer a variety of items, from pig-shaped soaps called “Sowp” to Elder Arena Berry syrup.
“After months of learning, studying, and expanding, we got our Food Handling License with the State of Wisconsin and on Dec. 3, 2020 (and) we became licensed and insured to sell our Almond Toffee and Elder Aronia Berry Syrup. These are two items that we have been making for years now and had been told by family and friends that we had something great,” according to the website for Prairie Junction Farms.
Past vendors that have already been announced include Valor Aquaponics out of Pewaukee, Crustology out of Waukesha, and Linen and Gray cookies out of Milwaukee.
Once open, Ally Kenitz said the Hartford Public Market will host items from dozens of vendors — they have more than 20 lined up already, and are hoping to have 100 by the time opening day comes.