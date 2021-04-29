CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Prairie Trust, a fiduciary-focused trust company and a division of Waukesha State Bank, has purchased a City of Pewaukee building to serve as the group’s new office.
Prairie Trust’s plans include renovating the building at N16-W23321 Stone Ridge Drive, which will be home to Prairie Trust as well as the Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management team, which includes retirement planning services, investments and private banking. The groups are led by Victor Schultz, president and chief fiduciary officer, and are currently located in the Waukesha State Bank branch office in Oconomowoc.
“Our teams have grown, and we’ve run out of room in Oconomowoc,” said Schultz. “The new space will allow us to continue expanding. As many traditional bank trust providers have trimmed staff as they go to a centralized model, we’ve been able to add some of the most talented and experienced trust officers in the region.”
The building, originally erected in the early 2000s, has an 8,032-square-foot main floor and a 736-square-foot second floor. Its style includes elements of Prairie Style architecture, which also characterizes most Waukesha State Bank standalone branches. The acquisition closed on March 31.