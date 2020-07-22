GERMANTOWN — A preliminary plat for a new subdivision in the village has passed its first phase of approval, but not without some modifications being made.
At the July 13 Germantown Plan Commission meeting, the plat for a new 16-lot, 14.7-acre subdivision north of Donges Bay Road dubbed “Kinderberg Estates” was approved.
The proposal was brought forward by Veridian Homes LLC.
Phil Hudson, a village board trustee, spoke as a private citizen during the meeting in support of the development.
“I am glad that Veridian Homes listened to the concerns of the citizens of Germantown and scaled it down from 30 homes to 16,” Hudson said. “In looking at the final plat I believe that this subdivision can be a substantial asset to our community.”
He requested two modifications be made to the proposal, including that there be a connecting path somewhere between the lots that border Kinderberg Park and that greater landscaping be added near the retaining pond that also borders the park to shield the lots from the park.
A motion to have Veridian work with staff to add additional trees throughout the development was approved, as well as one to work on a connecting pathway.
In March 2020, following a positive recommendation from the Plan Commission, the Village Board approved rezoning the 14.7-acre property into the Rs-4: Single-Family residential zoning district along with a 16-lot concept plan. The average lot size is estimated to be 0.44 acres.