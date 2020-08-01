GERMANTOWN — The Village Board will get its first look at a new subdivision slated to come to the village Monday night.
At the July 13 Plan Commission meeting, the plat for a new 16-lot, 14.7-acre subdivision north of Donges Bay Road dubbed Kinderberg Estates was approved.
On Monday, the board could also move to approved the preliminary plat, with changes that were requested earlier this month by the commission.
The proposal was brought forward by Veridian Homes LLC.
Phil Hudson, a Village Board trustee, spoke as a private citizen during the earlier commission meeting in support of the development.
“I am glad that Veridian Homes listened to the concerns of the citizens of Germantown and scaled it down from 30 homes to 16,” Hudson said. He requested two modifications
to the proposal, including a connecting path somewhere between the lots that border Kinderberg Park and greater landscaping near the retaining pond that also borders the park to shield the lots from the park.
A motion to have Veridian work with staff to add additional trees throughout the development was approved, as well as one to work on a connecting pathway.
Monday’s meeting is at 7 p.m. at Germantown Village Hall, N112-W17001 Mequon Road. The meeting can also be watched by visiting
www.village.germantown.wi.us/.