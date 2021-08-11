Preliminary work on planned Delafield Olive Garden continues

DELAFIELD — The smell of Italian cuisine wafting through a high-profile Lake Country thoroughfare is still a likely prospect, but firm details on when exactly it will happen are still off on the horizon.
This spring, Darden Restaurants, operator of multiple chain eateries, announced plans of opening an Olive Garden in Delafield at the former Perkins Restaurant and Bakery site, 2440 Milwaukee St.
The parcel encompasses 1.88 acres of land on one of Delafield’s most visible corridors along Interstate 94, next to the famous Smiley Barn building.
As the year has marched on, city staffers and multiple municipal panels have reviewed various components of Olive Garden’s plans for the site, including the Plan Commission and Public Works Committee.
Darden’s plans include razing the existing 7,300square-foot Perkins building and replacing it with a 6,500-square-foot facility that closely mirrors some of Olive Garden’s newer prototype restaurants, including one that opened several years ago in Menomonee Falls.
When asked about a timeline for Olive Garden’s opening in Delafield, Meagan Bernstein, a spokeswoman with Darden, declined to comment.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have specifics to share at the moment,” Bernstein wrote in an email, responding to a reporter’s questions. “Feel free to reach back out in a month or two.”
Delafield City Planner Amy Barrows said a number of technical components associated with Olive Garden’s plans have been green lit within City Hall.
“The city Plan Commission and Public Works Committee have approved the site and civil plans for site improvements, subject to a few conditions,” Barrows wrote in an email. “The Plan Commission also approved signage for the site.”
Barrows said several additional pieces of the puzzle still need to come together before heavy lifting at the site can begin.
“The applicant is working on meeting these conditions, along with addressing engineering comments, prior to building permit issuance,” Barrows wrote. “I would anticipate compliance with conditions and permit issuance in the near future.”
Darden officials have shared other preliminary details for the planned Olive Garden restaurant in Delafield. The restaurant is expected to offer 198 seats and include other contemporary features, such as an area for pick-up orders.
The proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The restaurant expects to employ 100 people on a fulland part-time basis, with a maximum of 30 people working on the premises at any given time.
Darden operates a number of other chain restaurant concepts. Among them: The Capital Grille, Cheddar’s and Longhorn Steakhouse.