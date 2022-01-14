President & CEO of Summerfest buys $1.6 million home in Delafield

DELAFIELD — Don Smiley, the president and CEO of Summerfest, recently purchased a home along Pewaukee Lake.
According to the home’s listing on Compass. com, the 3,437-square-foot home sold for $1.635 million to Smiley’s trust.
The home was built in 1956, and sits on a .56-acre lot on Pewaukee Lake. It features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a half-bath and is a ranch-style home.
The estimated property tax on the home is $11,572 a year, according to the listing, and the home is within the Kettle Moraine School District.
To see photos of the home, visit https://bit.ly/3tm3HW0.