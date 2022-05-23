This May 18, 2022 image shows nursery manager Tammy Parsons thinning aspen seedlings at a greenhouse in Santa Fe, N.M. Parsons and her colleagues evacuated an invaluable collection of seeds and tens of thousands of seedlings from the New Mexico State University's Forestry Research Center in Mora, New Mexico, as the largest fire burning in the U.S. approached the facility. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)