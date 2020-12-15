ProAmPac purchases land for Hartford expansion

HARTFORD — The recent sale of about six acres of land in the city’s industrial park is the first step in the process of a major expansion by one of Hartford’s major businesses and employers — ProAmPac.
The city is selling the 6.034 acres to the company at a cost of $100,000. The property is adjacent to the company’s current Hartford facility at 2261 Innovation Drive.
Ryan Fischer, ProAmPac spokesman, said no specific design has yet been decided for the construction, so it’s unclear for now if the new land will be the site for a building addition or a new stand-alone building.
“We’re probably not going to be building until 2022,” Fischer said. “We are also planning to acquire an additional three acres, also adjacent, which will provide an additional easement to Innovation Drive.”
Tom Hostad, executive director of the Hartford Area Development Corp., said the sale of the property to ProAmPac had to be revisited by city officials after action on the land sale had taken place earlier. It’s been typical that the HADC purchases land and then transfers ownership to the city to avoid the HADC having to pay property taxes on the property.
“We had to revisit and have the city sell the land directly to ProAmPac and upon completion of the sale the city will then transfer the funds to HADC,” Hostad said. “Sometimes it takes years before the land is sold and the property taxes would be very expensive for us to pay before it’s sold.”
Hostad said ProAmPac’s parent company is designating the Hartford facility as the regional supplier for all the other ProAmPac factories in the Midwest.
“So they are going to be producing a lot more there. They are going to be bringing in some new equipment,” Hostad said. “They are going to be modifying their rail siding and I believe adding two more silos so they can bring in more raw material by rail and I think they are also planning to do some warehousing there because there are seasonal demands that sometimes exceed their capacity, so they have to run up material in advance.”
Hostad said the expansion is needed because the company has added a significant amount of new business.
“They make printed plastic bags and this business is apparently doing bags for the mulch that we see at many of the home improvement stores. I don’t know necessarily if they’re the single source, but you can understand that’s some significant volume,” Hostad said. “Their customer wants them to warehouse product at their facility so they can draw from that stock as needed. I also understand that due to growth they are out of office space and are renting some in the community. They want everyone back under one roof.”
Fischer said right now the company has 21 job openings at the Hartford site and there would certainly be more jobs added once the new facility is completed.
“Every time we add a new line we add an additional $20 million in production,” Fischer said. “Right now our facility is 100,000 square feet and we would probably be adding another 70,000.”
The city’s TIF District 9 was created in September 2018 to allow the expansion of ProAmPac and to facilitate two public purpose projects by the city.
A TIF district uses additional property taxes generated within its borders through increased economic development to pay for infrastructure such as sewer and water, stormwater management, roads, access to electricity and natural gas, and other improvements.
Keller Construction is the project’s general contractor.