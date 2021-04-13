MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Chapter of The Exit Planning Institute will present “If You Think Yesterday’s Networking Still Works, Think Again.”
The program will be from 8 a.m. to 9:3 a.m. May 11 via Zoom. Networking begins at 8 a.m., and the program is 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There is no fee for the program. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration.
Keynote for the event is Carol White, president & CEO of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce in Brookfield. She has served on the board of directors of the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives, the Elmbrook Humane Society, and currently serves on the Mid America Chamber Executives board of directors.
“I’m very excited to hear what Carol has to share with us on networking. The pandemic has changed the networking dynamic, and we all need to adjust if we want better results,” said Erik Owen, president of Oak Hill Business Partners, and president of EPI Wisconsin Chapter. “For EPI WI, this means we can continue to grow our community of advisors to educate business owners on their exit options and help them prepare for exiting their business. Please join us to hear Carol’s presentation and become a part of our community.”
To register, go to https://exit-planninginstitute. org/events/event/epi-wisconsin-may-2021chapter-event/