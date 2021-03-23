Progress slow-going at former Amcast site

CEDARBURG — Redevelopment and remediation of the Amcast Industrial Corp. properties, also known as Tax Incremental Financing district No. 4. on Hamilton Road and Johnson Street, is coming along slowly.
Developer DJ Burns of Drake Consulting Group gave a quarterly update on the Amcast project to the Cedarburg Community Development Authority Friday morning.
Amcast was an automotive diecasting industry supplier in Cedarburg from 1939 until 2004, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and then again in 2005.
There are two parcels, the north parcel on Hamilton Road is the former factory and the southern parcel, which is on the corner of Hamilton Road and Johnson Street. North of the Department of Public Works is the former office building of Amcast.
Most of the work that is happening on the northern parcel is what Burns will use for underground parking.
There is still a portion of the Amcast factory building standing on the northern parcel.
“That building will be rehabbed but we’re waiting for certain DNR and EPA approvals to move forward with some activities,” Burns said.
Burns reported to the board that work is still being done to the office building. Drake Consulting Group will be relocating into the first level of the building. Burns said work had slowed down a bit due to weather.
“We’re pretty much in the final stages of getting the interior of the building ready for occupancy at this point,” Burns said.
In September 2020, Burns said he was hoping to relocate Drake’s headquarters there at the end of 2020. At the meeting Friday, he stated that he is now hoping to occupy the office building this summer.
As for the lower level of the office building, Burns said they have had numerous inquiries about the space and he is in preliminary negotiations with a number of tenants.
Burns stated that some things with the Amcast project are dependent on approval or action from the Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency, which has been difficult due to COVID-19 and many people from the DNR and EPA working from home. He said he has had to wait for the DNR and EPA to approve the conceptual development plan for the whole Amcast site before anyone can occupy the office building.
Board member Jack Arnett asked Burns if he was actively marketing portions of the site for developments. Burn stated that as of right now, the partitioning or subdivision of the property to anybody else is not permitted under the agreement between the property owner, Oliver Frontier, and the DNR.
Board member Joe Kassander said he was frustrated with the pace of the work being done on the office building. He stated that he has done similar projects to what Burns is doing to the office building and he hasn’t experienced the delays that Burns has had.
“As a local community member, I’d wish you would hurry up,” Kassander said.
Burns said the Amcast project is different because they are doing a historic renovation to the property.
Burns added that he is not allowed to break new ground for any other projects on the northern or southern parcel until he gets the EPA and the DNR to sign off on things.
City Administrator Mikko Hilvo mentioned that the EPA and DNR said in 2020 that they were planning to send pamphlets to the nearby neighborhoods and a questionnaire on what those residents would like to see developed in the area. After that, the EPA and DNR would put together a plan for the remediation of the site. But then COVID-19 hit and Hilvo said the EPA and DNR have been “very quiet” on this as well as other sites in the city.