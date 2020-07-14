SUSSEX — ProHealth Medical Group clinic in Sussex now also offers occupational health services.
The occupational health clinic is staffed by a physician, nurse practitioners, occupational health nurses and an experienced support team.
“ProHealth’s new occupational health clinic in Sussex offers essential services for employers and their employees in both Waukesha County and Washington County,” said Vicki Dallmann-Papke, ProHealth’s vice president of population health.
“Our team is committed to ensuring the health and safety of workers in our community.”
ProHealth provides comprehensive occupational health services to more than 2,000 employers, ranging from large manufacturers to private schools. Services include: COVID-19 screening and testing; influenza and other vaccinations; health risk assessments; laboratory and radiology services; on-site health care; postinjury care; pre-employment physicals (non-DOT, DOT and other specialty exams); rehabilitation services; substance abuse testing; travel medicine; treatment of job-related injury and illness; virtual urgent care visits; and wellness and prevention programs (weight management, smoking cessation, etc.).
The Sussex occupational health clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition to the Sussex location, Pro-Health offers occupational health services in Brookfield, Mukwonago, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Waukesha.
For more information, visit online at ProHealth Care.org/Occupational-Health.