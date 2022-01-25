MUKWONAGO — ProHealth Care opened Mukwonago’s first hospital Monday morning, making surgical services, inpatient care and other health care services easily accessible for residents of Mukwonago and surrounding communities.
The new hospital, named ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago, is a full-service community hospital, offering a wide range of health care services.
According to a Monday press release, patients will benefit from more than 40 medical specialties available on the campus.
The hospital includes the following:
- 24 inpatient rooms, all private
- 24/7 emergency care
- Surgery and procedure center with four operating rooms
- Cancer center offering infusion and radiation therapy
- Primary, specialty and urgent care clinics
- Advanced diagnostic imaging
- Laboratory services
- Rehabilitation services
- Rooms for overnight sleep studies
- Healthy meal options for patients and the public
- Meeting rooms for educational programs, screenings and events A retail pharmacy will also open on the campus later this year.
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago is located along Highway 83, just off Interstate 43, making it easily accessible for residents of Mukwonago and other area communities.
“We are excited to be able to bring a hospital to Mukwonago,” said Susan Edwards, chief executive officer of ProHealth Care. “It is a privilege to serve the people of this area, and we look forward to continuing to grow with the community.”
The Mukwonago hospital will add about 100 new jobs in the community. Construction was complete by the end of November, and since then care teams have been busy preparing to welcome the hospital’s first patients.
According to the press release, ProHealth Care’s presence in Mukwonago has expanded over the years as the community has grown. In 2005, a multi-specialty clinic and outpatient center opened on the site along Highway 83. In 2015, a 66,000-square-foot emergency department was added. And in 2018, a 31,000-square-foot addition created space for a specialty clinic and a center for the diagnosis and treatment of digestive health disorders.
Construction to transform the campus into a hospital involved both the addition of new space and the renovation of existing space. The project began early in 2019.
The new Mukwonago hospital is the fourth in the Pro-Health Care system. The organization also includes ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, Pro-Health Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha.
The Mukwonago hospital was designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects, and construction was overseen by J.H. Findorff & Son.
An online tour of the hospital campus can be viewed at