ProHealth Care opens urgent care clinic in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — A new urgent care clinic operated by ProHealth Care has opened in Pewaukee at 1279 W. Capitol Drive.
The clinic is ProHealth’s first free-standing urgent care and the second urgent care location in the Pewaukee area.
The Capitol Drive location is on the north side of Capitol, a short distance west of Pewaukee Road. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Online reservations are available at ProHealth-Care.org/UrgentCare. Walk-in visits also are welcome.
ProHealth also has urgent care centers within ProHealth Medical Group clinics on Riverwood Drive in the City of Pewaukee, as well as in Brookfield, Delafield, Mukwonago, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Waukesha and Watertown.
Urgent care provides offers same-day care for minor conditions, such as: allergy and asthma symptoms; cold and flu; cuts and scrapes, including those that need stitches; earaches and ear infections; pink eye; and urinary tract infections.
Urgent care patients with online reservations can remain comfortably at home until they need to arrive for care.
If the medical team experiences unexpected delays, patients who make reservations will receive text messages to notify them and offer alternate times, if necessary.
To check wait times at any ProHealth Urgent Care location, visit ProHealth-Care.org/UrgentCare.