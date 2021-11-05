ProHealth Care to open Mukwonago hospital Jan. 24

MUKWONAGO — Pro-Health Care’s new Mukwonago hospital will open Jan. 24, making it possible for people in Mukwonago and surrounding communities to stay much closer to home when they need surgical services or inpatient care.
According to a news release from ProHealth Care on Thursday, the new Mukwonago hospital will be a full-service community hospital operating under the auspices of ProHealth’s Waukesha hospital. It will be named ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago.
The new hospital will feature a modern, patient-centered design with a warm and inviting environment that promotes healing. It will bring together a wide range of health care services in one convenient location.
The hospital will have 24 inpatient beds, a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient and outpatient surgical services, advanced diagnostic imaging, primary and specialty care, a cancer center, cardiac diagnostic testing, a cardiac catheterization lab, interventional radiology, physical and occupational therapy, sports medicine, speech pathology, a GI procedure center, laboratory services and a retail pharmacy.
The hospital will add about 125 new jobs in the community. Hiring is underway now for positions in nursing, surgical services, maintenance, food service and other areas. Anyone interested in applying should review available positions at ProHealth-Care.org/Careers.
Construction of the hospital began in February 2019. The pandemic caused the project to pause but work resumed last spring.
The new hospital was made possible by renovating ProHealth’s existing medical campus in Mukwonago, which opened in 2005. Construction crews expect to complete their work later this month. ProHealth teams will then focus on furnishing and equipping the new spaces and orienting employees.
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago is located at 240 Maple Ave., near the intersection of Highway 83 and Interstate 43. It is easily accessible for patients from throughout Mukwonago and surrounding communities.
The new hospital will be the fourth in the ProHealth system. ProHealth provides inpatient services at Pro-Health Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha.