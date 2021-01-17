WAUKESHA — ProHealth Care will open a new primary care clinic in Waterford on Jan. 25.
The ProHealth Medical Group clinic is at 790 Cornerstone Crossing near the corner of Highways 36 and 164 and will serve patients living in Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties.
The clinic will be staffed by ProHealth Medical Group family medicine providers, nursing professionals and an administrative team, according to the announcement.
“Being a primary care physician allows me the opportunity to care for the patient as a whole, not only by prescribing medication or treating them when they are sick, but by building a relationship with the patient and their family and partnering with them to stay well,” said Jon Woolever, MD.
The advanced practice providers perform medical examinations, order tests and interpret test results, prescribe medications, consult with patients on prevention and health care recommendations, and act as a patient’s primary medical team contact.
“I love that family medicine allows me to have meaningful relat ionships with my patients,” said physician assistant Alyssa Zielke, PA.
“I work with each person to develop a plan for their health that empowers them.”
ProHealth Care also has clinics in Brookfield, Hartland, Mukwonago, Muskego, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Sussex, Watertown and Waukesha.