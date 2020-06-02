ProHealth offering occupational health services in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — ProHealth Care is now providing occupational health services on the second floor of the ProHealth Medical Group clinic at 195 Discovery Drive, according to a recent announcement.
Located in The Corridor complex off Bluemound and Calhoun roads, the clinic is 2 miles from a former ProHealth occupational health clinic located within the Seeger Medical Office Building in northeast Waukesha.
The occupational health team at the new location includes a physician, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, occupational health nurses, an occupational therapist, an ergonomist and an experienced support team.
“We’re excited to move our team of occupational medicine experts into a state-ofthe- art facility that offers comprehensive services, helping companies keep employees healthy,” said Vicki Dallmann-Papke, ProHealth’s vice president of population health. “Whether it’s preventive measures, injury treatment or rehabilitation, our goal is to focus on the health of employees so that companies can focus on the health of their business.”
ProHealth provides comprehensive occupational health services to more than 2,000 employers, ranging from large manufacturers to private schools. Services include: pre-employment physicals, substance abuse testing, treatment of job-related injury and illness, post-injury care, rehabilitation, laboratory and radiology, vaccinations, on-site health care, health risk assessments, wellness and prevention programs, such as weight management and smoking cessation, as well as travel medicine and virtual urgent care visits.
The Brookfield occupational health clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling 262-928-5900.
ProHealth also offers occupational health services in Mukwonago, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Waukesha. For more information, visit ProHealthCare.org/OccupationalHealth.