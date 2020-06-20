MUKWONAGO — Pro-Health Care has opened an urgent care location at its clinical campus, 240 Maple Ave., Mukwonago.
Residents can make an online reservation for an urgent care visit or walk in for care. An appointment is not required and you do not need to be a ProHealth patient.
To schedule a visit online, visit online at ProHealth-Care.org/UrgentCare to see the number of patients in line at locations in Brookfield, Mukwonago, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee and Waukesha.
Anyone with infectious disease symptoms including a headache, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, aches and pain, gastrointestinal illness, or sore throat should stay home. Those with such symptoms should make an online reservation or a virtual urgent care visit.
ProHealth Care’s urgent care locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.