ProHealth Urgent Care in Mukwonago relocates

MUKWONAGO — Pro-Health Care’s urgent care services in Mukwonago are now provided adjacent to the emergency department on the ProHealth medical campus at 240 Maple Ave. Urgent care patients should use the emergency department driveway and entrance.
The new space offers easy access for patients and six spacious exam rooms. Care is provided by a dedicated urgent care team of physicians, advanced practice providers and support staff.
Patients continue to have the convenience of curbside drop-off and surface parking and fast access to emergency services if they need a higher level of care.
Patients can reserve appointment times online at ProHealthCare.org/Urgent-Care, or they can just walk in. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
In addition to Mukwonago, ProHealth has urgent care locations in Brookfield, Delafield, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Watertown and Waukesha. A second Pewaukee location will open Nov. 30 at 1279 Capitol Drive, a short distance west of Pewaukee Road.