WAUKESHA — GE-Prolec Transformers, Inc., together with its affiliates Prolec GE and Xignux, a Mexico-based private company, announced Monday its acquisition of SPX Corporation’s SPX Transformer Solutions business, which has headquarters in Waukesha.
The contract purchase price was $645 million, subject to a net working capital adjustment and other typical adjustments, according to a Monday press release.
“The acquisition of SPX Transformer Solutions, which is known for its Waukesha transformers, services and components, will allow Prolec GE to comprehensively serve the growing Americas market with a broader portfolio of innovative and sustainable solutions for the delivery of electrical energy,” the press release said.
Tammy Behrens, marketing and communications manager with SPX Transformer Solutions, told The Freeman they currently have 600 employees working at the Waukesha facility. Behrens said that number is expected to continue growing.
Paola Rodriguez with Prolec Energy said the companies will continue to operate as usual, committed to delivering the highest quality products and services support.
“Prolec GE’s vision is to be recognized as the most reliable and strategic partner for innovative and sustainable energy solutions in the Americas,” she said. “Prolec GE leads the Mexican market and has an important and growing share in the rest of the Americas with business units in the United States and Brazil. SPXTS has an established market presence in the United States as a high-quality transformer manufacturer. By leveraging the deep expertise of both businesses and their complementary product portfolios, the expanded company will be able to take full advantage of the attractive and growing transformer market.”
Ricardo Suarez, CEO of Prolec GE, said in a statement that they are committed to delivering high-quality and reliable products.
“The combined talent and technical expertise of our two great teams will make us a stronger partner to our customers and enable us to better support the evolution of the electric grid in the US and the rest of the Americas,” he said.
According to the press release, Prolec GE was represented by Sidley Austin LLP as legal advisor, UBS Investment Bank as lead financial advisor and Scotiabank Inverlat as financial advisor. SPX Corporation was represented by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as exclusive financial advisor, and by K& L Gates LLP as legal advisor.