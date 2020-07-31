HARTFORD — “When times are tough that’s when you get more proactive, not just waiting for something to happen.”
Those are the words of Hartford Area Development Corp. Executive Director Tom Hostad when asked about development efforts being slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to go out and make something happen,” Hostad said. “It’s been challenging and people want to delay decisions until they can see a more concrete improvement in the economy, but there are some things we are still working on doing.”
Hostad said that his group, and the consultant who was to conduct a study about possible national restaurant chains that locate in Hartford, have jointly agreed to postpone that work until 2021.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic there have been a lot of shake-outs in the restaurant industry right now. It’s just not the right time to be undertaking a study like this,” Hostad said. “It’s really kind of up and down.”
Hostad said the unemployment rate coming down as quickly as it has recently is encouraging. He said that Wednesday he spoke to someone who is interested in a land purchase in the Dodge Industrial Park.
“But we had another project that was to be in the park that has been put on hold until 2021 pending some more positive signs on the economy,” Hostad said. “We are also getting ready to do some social media marketing of Hartford to create more awareness of our great community that we have here, whether it’s Pike Lake State Park, the Schauer Arts and Activities Center, the Wisconsin Auto Museum.”
Hostad said those involved know this is a great place to visit, but they are also promoting the area as a great place to live.
“We’ve been working with an outside firm to develop a marketing plan and we’ve got a different theme coming up for the months of August, September, October, November and December where we’re going to be emphasizing a different positive aspect of the community,” Hostad said. “For instance, in August we’re going to be marketing all of the outdoor activities that we have available here.”
The city and its development partners, Hostad said, are very enthused about how the downtown development plan, which was approved about four years ago, has come together.
“A new hotel was part of that plan, Rincon 225 (82-unit downtown apartment building) was a part of that plan, the revitalization of the former Hilt Hotel and the Walsch building downtown has been done,” Hostad said.
“We are encouraged with the completion of the Rincon 225 project. As that reaches full rent-out we’re thinking that’s going to stimulate more development activity downtown with 100 or more people that will live downtown and with the additional demand for services of all sorts we think is going to stimulate some additional demand for development.”
The plan also suggested a brew pub be located in the Mill Stream building on the north bank of the Rubicon River in the city’s downtown. Hostad that part of the plan is still active and those involved are still trying to make something happen with the proposal.
“But we kind of downsized our expectations on that a little bit. I don’t think it will be like a micro brewery where someone is actually brewing beer on the premises,” Hostad said. “It’s more likely to be a restaurant and tap room, but we are still promoting that concept. We are still working on various aspects on the downtown redevelopment plan.”
The downtown redevelopment plan also included adding more parking spaces, which has also happened near the downtown hotel and library. Work is expected to move ahead soon on improvements to the city’s Centennial Park, located near the downtown and around the Mill Pond. That plan includes constructing a new pavilion, additional trail work and an area to launch kayaks and canoes into the Mill Pond.