DELAFIELD — The former Seven Seas restaurant will be razed according to a new project proposed by Castle Senior Living, owner and Vice President Kris Keifer said.
The Delafield Plan Commission was supposed to hold a public hearing on the issue on Wednesday, but the item was removed from the agenda. The hearing will be held next month.
After initially entertaining the idea of keeping the iconic restaurant and banquet facility functional as part of the proposed community based residential facility, Keifer said the plans didn’t work out.
“Listening to the neighbors’ concerns was a big factor in it,” Keifer said. “Neighbors were concerned with traffic and noise and some other things as well so we just decided to eliminate the restaurant.”
Keifer said the decision was to remove the banquet hall and restaurant was an attempt at a compromise with area residents.
“We decided to just do the assisted living center which would have a low impact on the site in comparison,” he said.
The proposed two-story building will be 42,934 square feet and have 54 living units, Keifer said.
Residents previously voiced concerns over traffic and overall fit in the area given the property is in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
Before the decision to raze Seven Seas was made, the banquet hall and restaurant was going to be a common space and restaurant within the facility and a new building would have been constructed to compliment it.
As part of the new proposal, the entire four-acre site would be built upon to complete the project. Keifer said although meetings for his proposal have been delayed twice now, he still plans on beginning construction on the site this summer if proper approvals are received.
The space would have tenants move in next summer.
As of right now, Keifer’s proposal will be discussed at the May 26 Plan Commission meeting.
City Administrator Tom Hafner said the new proposal should be on the city’s website today for public viewing.