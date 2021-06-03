RICHFIELD — A proposed subdivision that originally included duplexes alongside single-family homes is coming back to the Plan Commission today with a new plan for single-family homes only.
Elmwood Highland Estates will be presented to the commission tonight for concept review and a rezoning request. The current concept plan includes 31 single-family lots ranging from 1.25 acres to 1.69 acres, each on approximately 96 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road.
The Elmwood plan presented a month ago included 23 single-family lots of that size, along with 20 duplex lots totaling 40 condo units on lots of about 1 acre. During the May Plan Commission meeting at which that first concept was reviewed, commissioners expressed concerns about that density level for the duplex units.
“To have 1-acre density for condos would be a big philosophical change for the village,” Village Administrator Jim Healy said at that time.
The new concept is for the same land at Elmwood Road and Highway 164, but would have a 3-acre density throughout the development, considering all the lots and open spaces together. That meets the village’s current residential zoning requirements, which the previous plan did not; Healy said last month there were options for how zoning code could be adjusted to allow the duplex proposal, but that would have to go through a zoning process and be approved before such a development could move forward.
“After speaking with the developer and understanding the needs he has from a timing perspective, Mr. Tracy Weber determined the best course of action for him was to develop an Rs- 1b, single-family cluster open space residential district subdivision,” Healy wrote in a report to the Plan Commission for this evening’s meeting.
The subdivision layout shown in the concept plan includes a road being constructed south from Elmwood Road throughout the subdivision, ending in a cul-de-sac and with two small culs-de-sac coming off the new road to the east, toward Highway 164.
The Plan Commission is scheduled to review the new concept and discuss the land parcel being rezoned to Rs-1b, to allow for construction of the new development. Whatever the commission decides on the rezoning would be forwarded to the Village Board as a recommendation; the village has posted notice of a public hearing on the rezoning at the June 17 Village Board meeting.
The Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road.