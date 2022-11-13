FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2022. Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her startup had developed a revolutionary blood testing device. Holmes is set to return to court on Nov. 18, 2022 for sentencing. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)